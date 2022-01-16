Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.10.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

