Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.92.

OKTA stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,822 shares of company stock worth $13,329,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

