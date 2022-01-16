Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of OptimizeRx worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $49.68 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $882.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.86 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,865 shares of company stock worth $7,293,401. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.