Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

