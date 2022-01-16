Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,695 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

