Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,104 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

