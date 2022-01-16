Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,104 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SMFG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.