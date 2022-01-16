Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,848 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Landstar System worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $167.26 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.