Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AppFolio worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.83 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

