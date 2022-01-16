SafeBlast (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $211,168.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $211,168.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00902430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.