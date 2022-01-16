SafeBlast Trading Up 28.7% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.22 million and $211,168.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00902430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.