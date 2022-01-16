SafeCapital Market Cap Reaches $9,606.32 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $9,606.32 and $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

