Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $$18.25 during trading hours on Friday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

