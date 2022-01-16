Safex Token Price Hits $0.0048 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $8.97 million and $101.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

