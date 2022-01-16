Saito Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.38 Million (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Saito has a market cap of $104.04 million and $6.38 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saito has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Buying and Selling Saito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saito using one of the exchanges listed above.

