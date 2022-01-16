SakeToken (SAKE) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $8,930.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

