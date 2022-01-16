salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $196,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 474.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 395.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 477,722 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

