SALT Price Up 4.1% This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One SALT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $19,988.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

