Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

