Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $$253.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44. Schindler has a 1-year low of $245.20 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.