Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $$253.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44. Schindler has a 1-year low of $245.20 and a 1-year high of $330.00.
