Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 557,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

