scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.