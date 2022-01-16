ScPrime Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,445.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00005457 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $94.47 million and approximately $181,445.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,297,897 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.