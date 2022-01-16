Scrypta Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $182,014.22 and $80.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,067,144 coins and its circulating supply is 19,267,144 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

