SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SCVX remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 52,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,808. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

