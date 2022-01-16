Secret Price Reaches $9.01 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Secret has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $44.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00021045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00314140 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.