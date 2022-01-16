Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00019444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $193.12 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,084,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

