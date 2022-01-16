Seigniorage Shares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,720.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $369,737.65 and approximately $52,720.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.03 or 0.07627287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,706.38 or 0.99733803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069207 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.