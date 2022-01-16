Sentinel Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Sentinel has a market cap of $99.42 million and $1.27 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,167,607,720 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,026,103 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

