SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,037.89

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $43,037.89 and $352.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.