Shadows Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,810.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $138,810.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

