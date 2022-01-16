Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 80.7% in December

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

