ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $565,403.19 and $607.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

