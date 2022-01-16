Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up C$49.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,382.07. 227,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,886. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of C$173.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,810.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,839.01.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

