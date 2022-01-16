Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expands By 93.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,809,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

ETNB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. 89bio has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

