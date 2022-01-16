Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Grows By 63.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.68 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 399.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

