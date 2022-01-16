Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 87.1%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the December 15th total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.