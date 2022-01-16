Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Drops By 44.1%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

