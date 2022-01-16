Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Rises By 72.5%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

