Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 41.1%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Basf has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

