Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 57.5%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BCDA stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

