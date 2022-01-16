Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Decreases By 42.9%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOTS stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,751. BOTS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About BOTS
