Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Declines By 49.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAK. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Braskem stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 189,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,351. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.