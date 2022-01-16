Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 41.5%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.5 days.

CGGGF remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

About Coats Group

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

