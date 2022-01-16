Short Interest in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Drops By 46.8%

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,993,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $7,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBR stock remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,136. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

