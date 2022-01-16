Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 42.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ETG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.