Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Decreases By 44.2%

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 545,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECVT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

