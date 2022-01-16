Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Declines By 44.5%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 5,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Elekta AB has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

