Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Drops By 49.0%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 319,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EARN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EARN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. 180,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

