Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Rises By 92.8%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

