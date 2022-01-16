Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Drops By 47.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. 222,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,611. GMS has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $4,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

